Farmers demonstrate in several Croatian cities

N1 / Nataša Vidaković

Almost 200 farmers from Medjimurje and Varazdin counties in northern Croatia gathered in the town of Cakovec on Monday morning, telling the Croatian state news agency Hina that they were very angry about a market "flooded with imported goods".

As the leader of the demonstrators, farmer Stjepan Jurinec, told Hina, the farmers also want to emphasise the need to find a model of action with state institutions in the event of natural disasters, but also in the event of diseases, shortages and disloyal imports.

He added that “all purchase prices for Croatian farmers have fallen and production costs have risen, which benefits importers.”

The demonstrators presented 12 demands, including, among others, the reduction of administrative burdens and the abolition of geotagging of photos, especially in the manure measure, the formation of a tripartite committee for the regular monthly calculation of producer prices, the introduction of national support (capital investment) for a 40% return on investments in agriculture and processing up to 200,000 euros.

A protest also took place in Djakovo, where demonstrators with around 50 tractors briefly blocked traffic on the central roundabout in the town to express their support for their European colleagues, but also to draw attention to their increasingly difficult situation.