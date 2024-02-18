Farmers to protest over situation in the sector, in support of German farmers

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavić/Pixsell

Croatian farmers, members of the former "Brazda" farmers' association from Djakovo, will on Monday stage a protest in that eastern Croatian city due to the situation in the domestic farm sector and as a sign of support for German farmers.

The organiser, Matija Brlosic, said the reason for the protest was the current situation in the domestic farm sector, which was burdened by many problems, and the wish to express support for protesting German farmers.

“The protest is being organised because of the problems arising from the Common Agricultural Policy and the EU’s farm policy, primarily dissatisfaction with the way state-owned farmland is being used, import policies, etc,” he said.