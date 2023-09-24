Fewer students in primary schools, but more first graders y-o-y

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The total number of pupils attending the primary and secondary education in Croatia in the 2023-24 school year is fewer than in the previous school year, however, the number of primary school first graders is higher, according to the data provided by the education ministry.

A total of 35,906 pupils enrolled in the first grade of primary education for this school year, or 190 children more than in the 2022-23 school year.

Currently, 450,691 students are registered in Croatia’s primary and secondary schooling system.

This school year, 304,715 students are attending primary education in the entire country, down by 4,479 students than in the previous school year.

However, the number of students in Croatia’s secondary schools rose by 1,819 students from the previous school year to 145,976. Also the number of students starting secondary school this secondary school year increased by 1,213 to 40.683.

Statistics in comparison to a decade ago

On the other hand, the comparison of the statistics in this school year and 10 years ago show that in 2013-2014 school year there 58,517 students more than in this school year for the entire primary and secondary schooling system. It means that there are 11.5% fewer students now than a decade ago.

Broken down by regions, only the City of Zagreb and Istria County see a rise in the total number of primary and secondary education students this school year compared to the situation a decade ago.

All other regions have experienced a drop in the total number of primary and secondary school pupils.