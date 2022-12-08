Fifa fines Croatian FA over fan abuse towards Canada’s Milan Borjan

Podijeli :

Source: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP, Ilustracija

The disciplinary committee of Fifa, the international football governing body, decided on Wednesday to fine the Croatian football association 50,000 Swiss francs (€50,600) for the behavior of Croatia's fans in a World Cup match against Canada in Qatar last month, when they hurled insults towards Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Some of Croatua’s fans had put up banners insulting Borjan, a Canadian immigrant of Serb ethnicity. Borjan was born in the Croatian town of Knin in 1987 and lived there during the 1991-95 war when the town was capital of the breakaway Serb statelet Republika Srpska Krajina (RSK). After Croatia’s military overran the territory in 1995 Operation Storm, Borjan fled with his family, first to Serbia and later to Canada.

Prior to the Croatia-Canada match Borjan, in response to questions from the media, said that he wasn’t born in Croatia, and that he considered himself to be a native of RSK, which caused an uproar among sections of Croatian fans. After the game, which Croatia won 4-1 and which effectively knocked out Canada from the tournament, he said he received many messages from furious Croatian fans after his phone number was leaked to the public prior to the game.

Fifa also fined Serbia’s football association 20,000 Swish francs (€20,250) after Serbia players were seen displaying a flag in their dressing room which showed the disputed territory of Kosovo in the national colors of Serbia and a message reading “No Surrender”. The incident happened after Serbia’s defeat to Brazil 0-2.

Kosovo had declared independence in 2008 which Serbia does not recognize to this day, even though many countries and international bodies do. These include Uefa and Fifa, the football governing bodies in Europe and globally, who both accepted Kosovo’s membership bids in 2016.