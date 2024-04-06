Filmmaker Matanic admits sexual misconduct accusations are true

Podijeli :

Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

After the Vecernji List daily on Friday reported on sexual harassment accusations made by several actresses against director Dalibor Matanic, this filmmaker admitted the accusations, writing on his Facebook page that he regrets at his misconduct and apologises to the victims.

He also wrote that there is no justification or excuse for his behaviour, explaining that nothing could justify the feeling of unease which those actresses had while working with him.

According to media reports some actresses recently made it clear that this director used to send provocative text messages to them or made unwanted sexual innuendos while they were on the set.

Matanic also admited that he was not aware of his misconduct and that such cases of sexual harassment appeared while he was drunk and under the influence of drugs.

He also informed the public that he is now being in a rehab institution to undergo drug addiction treatment programme and that during the treatment conducted by experts he has become aware of his misconduct and apologises to victims.

The Vecernji List also reported that in the recent period Matanic’s business partners ceased cooperating with him due to these allegations.

Matanic has been a successful director and his TV series The Silence (Šutnja), based on a trilogy by investigative journalist Drago Hedl and co-produced for HBO by Croatia, Ukraine and Russia, was listed among 14 television series of the Berlinale Series Market Selects in 2022.

The drama series The Paper (originally: Novine), directed by Matanic and produced by the Drugi Plan production company, was sold the American global provider of streaming films and television series Netflix, in 2018.

Furthermore, Matanic used to support in the public the MeToo cause and also appeared in media with local advocates of human rights of women.