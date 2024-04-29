Final election results published, deadline to call the 1st session of the new parliament running

Podijeli :

Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL

The results of the election to the 11th Croatian Parliament, which took place on 17 April, are final, the State Electoral Commission (DIP) decided on Monday, and its chairman Radovan Dobronic will present the results to the President of the Republic.

The final election results were determined after the deadlines for complaints expired. They were published on the DIP website on Monday morning and will be published in the Official Gazette later today.

The relative winner of the election is the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) with its partners, which won 61 of the 151 parliamentary seats, but this is not enough to form a government on its own.

The Rivers of Justice coalition led by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won 42 seats, the Domovinski pokret 14, the Most-Sovereignists coalition 11, the Mozemo 10, the Democratic Party of Istria (IDS) and the Independent Platform North two each and Fokus one. The ethnic minorities have eight seats.

Publication of the final official election results means that the 20-day period to call the first session of the new parliament begins on Tuesday and expires on Sunday 19 May.

The first session of the new parliament will be convened by the President of the Republic, who does not have to wait for this deadline to expire and can convene the session earlier to ensure that MPs have enough time to receive invitations to the session in good time, as was the case in the last election.

Whether parliament will be inaugurated at its first session remains to be seen. Parliament will open with the election of its speaker, which requires the support of a majority of 76 MPs, which none of the parties and coalitions currently have.