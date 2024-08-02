Firefighters battle fires in Tucepi for the fourth day as the wind threatens to pick up

Podijeli :

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

The fight against the fires in Tucepi is entering its fourth day and firefighters fear new winds. The fires in open areas are still active on Friday, and during the night firefighters were most busy with the fires in the areas of Skradin-Icevo, Tucepi and Vrsine.

The situation near Vrsine in the Trogir region is not good. Goran Slatina, the commander of the Marina Volunteer Fire Brigade, told the news site Dalmacija Danas.

“The situation is not ideal. Canadairs are helping us to put out the fire, at times there are up to four of them on site. The fire is burning in the village of Jajici and is quickly spreading towards Bristivica and Blizna Gornja,” the commander added.

The situation on the ground in Biokovo Nature Park is much better than before. Until recently, there were no open flames. The fire was reactivated on the site itself, but the edges are completely extinguished and there is no more smoke, reports the national broadcaster HRT.

“Everything looked apocalyptic, but when the thick smoke cleared and the sun broke through, it became clear that the situation was not as bad as it seemed,” said the director of the nature park.