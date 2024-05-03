First dialogue with the citizens of Zagreb about the green transition

Podijeli :

Image by infinitecroatia from Pixabay

The first dialogue with the citizens of Zagreb on the green and climate transition took place on Friday at a conference of the city administration, where citizens had the opportunity to discuss the Green Deal with the city authorities for the first time.

One of the aims of the conference is to find out what citizens think about the future of the European Green Deal and its implementation in Zagreb, as well as about the environmental policy pursued by the city administration.

Citizens raised issues such as the clearing of green areas for which the city is not directly responsible, properties at the foot of Medvednica Hill that discharge their septic tanks into nearby streams, and the Jakusevec landfill.

The Jakusevec landfill was mentioned in connection with the construction of a waste incineration plant modelled on the plants in Vienna and Ljubljana. It was said that such a plant would reduce household heating costs and that closing the landfill would prevent further emissions of large quantities of methane and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Useful feedback from citizens

The chairman of the city council, Josko Klisovic, later told the press that the Jakusevec landfill was a major problem. He added that the city would probably have to pay neighbouring districts to dispose of waste from Zagreb until the problem was solved.

He said that this form of citizen participation was a great novelty.

“What we have heard from citizens is extremely useful. They have proposed several intelligent solutions, some of which we will incorporate into the conclusions and decisions of the Assembly,” said Klisovic.

The City of Zagreb will take measures to enable energy communities. All investments controlled by the city will be carried out according to high energy and environmental standards, which will ensure the quality of construction works and energy savings of over 70 per cent, he said.

The second day of the conference, which will take place on 10 May, will focus on the main aspects of the European Green Deal and its application in European cities, as well as on the sustainable urban energy transition.