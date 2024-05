Podijeli :

Nel Pavletić/Pixsell

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has convened the first session of the new parliament for Thursday 16 May, his office announced in a press release on Thursday.

The President made this decision on the basis of the Constitution and the law on the election of members of the Croatian Parliament, the press release said. The first session of parliament after the elections on 17 April will begin on 16 May at 11 am.