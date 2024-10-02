Flash floods and flooding threaten large parts of Croatia: Here is when the peak is expected

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

The warning about the risk of flash floods and urban flooding applies from Wednesday morning for the areas on the northern Adriatic, Gorski Kotar and along the Slovenian border. If the weather conditions develop further, it will also affect the Lika region, the hinterland of Zadar and Zadar from this evening.

The heavy rainfall forecast for late Thursday and Friday will further increase the risk of flash floods along the central and southern Adriatic coast and in the hinterland. River levels in the lower parts of the water catchment areas will rise in the coming week.

Particular caution is required in western Slavonia, on the Adriatic coast and in the hinterland, as well as in the Gorski Kotar and Lika regions, where significant rainfall – over 150 mm – is expected over the next ten days, most of which is likely to fall over the weekend.

Number of rivers reaching the flood protection level

The Sava river in Zagreb and downstream, as well as the Kupa, Dobra, Korana, Mreznica, Glina, Una, Lika and Gacka rivers will reach flood protection levels, with the extent depending on the rainfall and its intensity. The Mura and Drava rivers, which flow into Croatia, could reach their maximum levels on Friday and/or Saturday, although the flood protection levels could be lower depending on the rainfall in Austria and Slovenia.

Large amounts of rain in a short period of time could cause flash floods and urban flooding in Istria, Gorski Kotar and the areas along the Slovenian border from Wednesday. If the rain intensifies on Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday, there is also a risk of flash floods in Lika, Dalmatia and the hinterland.

On Thursday night and Friday, this risk will also increase in central and southern Dalmatia due to the development of convective rainfall.