FM: Croatia can help Albania on its EU journey with knowledge and experience

Image by CristianMarin from Pixabay

With its knowledge and experience, Croatia can help Albania on its journey to European Union membership, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Tuesday during a working visit to the Balkan country.

“Croatia strongly supports Albania’s EU journey and continues to actively help ensure that the accession negotiations go as quickly and as smoothly as possible. Croatia is ready to provide Albania with political and technical support on its European journey with its knowledge and experience,” Grlic-Radman said at a joint press conference with the Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Olta Xhaçka.

Albania has had the status of a candidate country since June 2014, and in July last year the EU organised the first intergovernmental conference with Albania, at which accession negotiations were opened.

Croatia and Albania, allies in NATO, “traditionally have strong and excellent relations without outstanding issues,” the Croatian minister emphasised.

Grlic-Radman and his Albanian colleague discussed stability, energy security, connectivity, regional cooperation and joint efforts in multilateral forums in current geopolitical circumstances.

Economic cooperation with Albania is on an ascending line. Total trade with Albania increased by 56.5% in 2022, Grlic-Radman said.

In order to achieve even better economic cooperation, the two friendly countries need better transport connectivity, he added.

He emphasised that the Adriatic Sea is important for both countries and that “the protection and prevention of pollution of the Adriatic and the coastal area is of strategic importance.”

Grlic-Radman, together with the Albanian Minister of Education and Sports, Evis Kushi, participated in the opening of the elementary school “Iliria” in Fushë-Krujë, the renovation of which was financed by the Croatian government through the “Croatia Education Recovery Support” program.

“This school is not just a building, but a symbol of hope and resilience. We all remember the devastating earthquake that hit Albania in November 2019 and caused great destruction and loss of life. Today we are happy to have been able to play a role in the reconstruction efforts through our largest bilateral development project of cooperation so far,” Grlic-Radman said at the opening of the renovated school.

The minister thanked the Albanian government, local authorities and UNDP Albania for their partnership and cooperation in the implementation of the project.

“This school is equipped with modern equipment and technology, which makes it a ‘smart’ investment for the future. We believe that education is the foundation for a better future and we are proud to have been able to support the community in this way,” said the Croatian minister.