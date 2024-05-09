Foreign Ministry: Europe Day is a celebration of peace and unity

Podijeli :

Simon/Pixabay/Ilustracija

Europe Day is a celebration of the peace and unity that the EU member states have cultivated since the beginnings of European integration, the Foreign Ministry declared on Thursday.

“Europe Day reminds us of the Schuman Declaration of 1950, which laid the foundations for the creation of a united Europe as an area of prosperity, peace and the enduring values of democracy, human rights and solidarity “that unite us as Europeans and our member states,” the ministry said.

“These days we are also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the largest enlargement in the history of the European Union, when ten countries joined the Union in 2004. Last year, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our accession to the European family and Croatia’s entry into the Schengen area and the eurozone. These events confirm the enduring attractiveness of the European project and the transformative power of the EU to bring stability, prosperity and opportunity to member states and millions of Europeans,” the ministry added.

The ministry said the EU faces numerous challenges, from security to climate:

“The Russian invasion, which began more than two years ago, has once again brought war to European soil and challenged long-held notions about the continent’s security structure. Croatia, aware of the difficult path it travelled to defend itself against a war of aggression and secure its freedom and independence in the early 1990s, has been committed from the outset to supporting Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

As in previous crises, the ministry said, Europe proves most effective and strongest when it acts united and decisively, and it must continue to do so in the future.

The European elections play an important role in shaping the future development of the Union

“At the same time, the Union must be ready to welcome and support with openness all European nations that wish to join the European family and share our values, as it has done in previous enlargements… EU membership and clear European ambitions have always supported and promoted democratic reforms and economic development and guaranteed stability. Therefore, we particularly welcomed the decision of the European Council of March 2024 to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, together with the earlier decision of December 2023 to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.”

The ministry added that the upcoming European elections, which will take place in Croatia on 9 June, “play an important role in shaping the further development of the Union”. “It is an opportunity for all of us to reflect together on what kind of Union we want in the new cycle, in new circumstances and in a changing world.”

“Let us celebrate this year’s Europe Day as a celebration of the peace, diversity and solidarity that characterise the Union. On this day, let us once again demonstrate our willingness and determination to act together to build a safer, stronger, more resilient, more competitive and more cohesive Union. A Union that sets high standards and offers great opportunities. A Union that remains an attractive community, a pleasant and safe place to live for all generations, an area that offers equal opportunities and enables balanced development of member countries and all regions, a Union that enables the realisation of the aspirations, dreams and ideas of every Croatian and every European citizen,” the Ministry concluded.