Foreigners with an EU Health Insurance Card to receive free healthcare services in Croatia

Foreign travellers from the European Union who are in possession of a European Health Insurance Card will receive free healthcare services during their stay in Croatia and will be prescribed and referred if necessary.

The Croatian Health Insurance Agency (HZZO) has arranged for additional temporary medical teams to be available in 51 locations from 1 June to 30 September to provide medical care to foreign tourists and Croatians during their holidays away from their usual place of residence.

The Ministry of Health has earmarked €1 million for this project this year.

The additional teams for tourists are located in the counties of Istria, Primorje-Gorski Kotar, Lika-Senj, Zadar, Sibenik-Knin, Split-Dalmatia, Dubrovnik-Neretva on the coast and in the counties of Osijek-Baranja and Bjelovar-Bilogora in inland Croatia.