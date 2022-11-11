Former MP of HDZ party released from custody in embezzlement probe

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

After the Uskok anti-corruption office questioned all witnesses in the investigation into former HDZ party's MP and the long-time mayor of Seget Donji municipality near Trogir, Vinko Zulim, who is suspected of spending more than 425,000 kuna (€56,700) of municipal funds on private dinners, Zulim was released from custody on Friday.

The news of his release was confirmed to Hina by his attorney Nediljko Ivancevic, Hina claimed.

Prosecutors allege that from December 2016 to December 2018, Zulim, while serving as the mayor of Seget Donji, “gave instructions for the municipality” to order food and drinks consumed at private gatherings, even though there were no grounds for the town to order those services and pay for them.

Hina did not cite names of any persons who presumably executed his orders.

“Based on the order forms” signed by Zulim and “on his verbal instructions,” restaurants issued invoices to the town for the services provided. Prosecutors said that Zulim justified this spending by making false claims, claiming that they were attended by “members of various commissions and associations, and representatives of state institutions.”

In reality, prosecutors said, the gatherings were attended exclusively by local councilors who were also members of the HDZ, the ruling party in the town, and municipal employees. Zulim was arrested in late October.