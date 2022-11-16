Former president Josipovic receives Hanno R. Ellenbogen Award

Share:







Source: N1

Former Croatian president Ivo Josipovic has received the Hanno R. Ellenbogen Award for his outstanding contribution to the development of civil society, the Documenta NGO said in a statement on Wednesday.

The award was presented to him at a ceremony in Leipzig on Tuesday, and Josipovic, Documenta’s Vesna Terselic and Natasa Kandic of the Belgrade-based Humanitarian Law Centre expressed their gratitude for it.

Josipovic was honoured for his work as President of Croatia from 2010 to 2015, his peace initiative for postwar reconciliation in the former Yugoslavia, the fight against corruption, and his work as a composer.

The award has been given since 2000, and among its recipients are Vladimir Ashkenazy (2000), Madeleine Albright (2002), Vaclav Havel (2003), King Michael I of Romania (2004), the 14th Dalai Lama (2009) and Colombian President Andrés Pastrana (2013).

The award comes with a cash prize of €10,000 which is passed on to civil organisations or young persons as secondary recipients.

Josipovic proposed Documenta and the Humanitarian Law Centre for their work on documenting war casualties and advocating initiatives for justice and reconciliation within and between post-Yugoslav countries.