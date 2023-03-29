Former ruling party MP sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for rape

Podijeli :

Luka Stanzl / Pixsell

Velika Gorica County Court on Wednesday sentenced Damir Skaro, former HDZ party MP, bronze-winning Olympian boxer, and former president of the Siget Auto Club, to two and a half years in prison, pending appeal, for raping and sexually harassing a female employee of the auto club.

Skaro also has to pay €3,787 in court costs.

The prison sentence includes the time he had spent in custody from early September 2019, when he was arrested on a border crossing with Bosnia an Herzegovina, to the following 24 October.

Skaro was reported by a doctor after a female employee of the Siget Auto Club told her that he sexually assaulted her on the premises of the auto club early in August 2019. After the case became public, the ruling HDZ party took disciplinary action against him.