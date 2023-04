Podijeli :

Fran Rubil/PIXSELL / Ilustracija

The Avenue Mall shopping centre, two courthouses and a commercial establishment at the Zagreb Trade Fair Centre in Novi Zagreb on Tuesday morning received bomb threats, the Zagreb Police Department confirmed to the Croatian state news agency Hina.

After they were alerted around 9.50 a.m., the police sent explosives experts to the four locations.

The locations were evacuated.