Freight train crashes into parked wagons near Rijeka, engine driver injured

Source: Goran Kovačič/Pixsell

A freight train crashed into wagons parked in the Skrljevo train station near the northern Adriatic port city of Rijeka early on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at 2.20 am while the train was en route from Rijeka to nearby Moravice. As a result of the impact, the engine jumped off the rails, and the engine driver was slightly injured. An investigation is under way, and rail traffic between Rijeka and Zagreb has been suspended in both directions.

“According to the information at hand, the accident was caused by human error, namely by the train dispatcher,” Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic said in answer to questions from reporters during a visit to a road construction site.

He said that the exact cause of the incident would be established by investigators and a commission formed by the HZ railway company and the Air, Sea and Road Accident Investigation Agency.