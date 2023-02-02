Geological survey indicates major gold deposits near Bosnian city of Jajce

Podijeli :

Source: Lykos Balkan Metals

The CEO of Lykos Balkan Metals, Milos Bosnjakovic, announced that his company found a rich gold ore deposit in the Jezero municipality, near Jajce, as evidenced by laboratory results of their geological survey.

“High gold content was confirmed at different lithological units at three locations in the territory of the municipality of Jezero, with up to incredible 27.5 grams per ton in as much as 60 meters stretch, which is an unusually high content even for world-famous gold mines,” Bosnjakovic said.

Lykos Balkan Metals, a company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, has been conducting geological surveys in the Jezero municipality area, in the west of Bosnia and Herzegovina, through its subsidiary SNK Metali, since last year. He initially provided 15.5 million Bosnian marks (some €7 million) for projects in the Republika Srpska (RS) entity.

Examination of samples in an accredited laboratory revealed a very high potential for continued geological survey, and this geological potential is also an investment potential significant for the development of not only this municipality but also the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants and the improvement of economic conditions in the wider area.

Although it is an early phase of the research, Lykos said that these results can be considered one of the best in the whole of Bosnia, as well as the Balkans. It is expected that the company will invest more than 60 million marks in the municipality of Jezero alone in 2023.

Therefore, the Lykos Balkan Metals management called on the RS Government to get involved in supporting the implementation of this foreign investment, in order to achieve the maximum effect on the further economic development of the RS, and Bosnia and Herzegovina as a whole.