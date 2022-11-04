Giaufret: EU demonstrating it wants to stand by Serbia in good and bad times

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

In Berlin we witnessed the signing of three important agreements for mobility and employment in the Western Balkans. This is an important step for the region and a big step towards the European Union (EU), one bringing the Western Balkans countries closer to EU membership, said head of the EU delegation to Serbia Emanuele Giaufret.

The EU’s 165 million Euro package for Serbia’s energy supply is an important step, which indicates that the EU stands by the Western Balkans.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has produced an increase of prices in the energy market and this support will be transferred to the budget of Serbia. “Our idea is that this money should help the most vulnerable families, small and medium enterprises, small businesses, that have problems to pay the electricity bills. I will meet with the Minister of Energy to discuss the modality of how we can pursue it,” the EU Ambassador told the Serbian state TV (RTS).

The 165 million Euro package is a response to the immediate needs, but this should be looked at in the long term.

The total package for investments in infrastructure is 500 million Euro, mostly in sustainable and green energy sources. Over the past 20 years we have invested 800 million Euro in Serbia’s diversification, said Giaufret.

Energy will also be the topic of next week’s UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, this is an important summit and all leaders with participate, said Giaufret, adding that the EU is working with partners from the Western Balkans and that he expects Serbia to soon have a national plan.

The EU has taken very concrete steps so it could become “ecologically neutral” by 2050, he said.

The EU-Serbia agenda is a basis for reforms in the rule of law, freedom of media and for resolving key issues, such as relations with Pristina, said Giaufret.

The key is to work together and intensify reforms. We will discuss a set of media laws and it is good that the new minister has already started working on this. In addition, there are further reforms in the field of preventing corruption, and other issues, said the EU Ambassador.

What is called the Franco-German initiative is an attempt to move forward in finding a solution in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue. EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak is coming to Belgrade to discuss topical issues with the Serbian President.

The EU is strongly committed to the Western Balkans’ European integration process and there is political determination for the countries to make progress. We are creating opportunities, finding solutions, moving forward, said the EU Ambassador.