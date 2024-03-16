GONG NGO: Milanovic’s decision creates ‘unprecedented legal uncertainty’

Podijeli :

N1

The Gong NGO on Saturday urged the Constitutional Court to promptly comment on the candidacy of President Zoran Milanovic in the parliamentary elections, warning that his decision has created unprecedented legal uncertainty in the country.

Following the elections, there may be a situation where President Zoran Milanovic needs to consult with the Prime Ministerial candidate of the SDP, Zoran Milanovic, in forming the new government, GONG warns in response to President Milanovic’s unexpected announcement that he will run in the parliamentary elections on the SDP slate as an independent candidate.

The association strongly criticized Milanovic’s choice to maintain his presidential role while simultaneously pursuing candidacy for prime minister, asserting that such a move gravely undermines his primary responsibility of safeguarding the stability of state governance.

They assess that Milanovic’s bypassing of procedures, namely announcing his candidacy without resigning from his current position, is undemocratic and irresponsible towards the position of the president, who should represent all citizens.

They emphasise that injustice and the capture of institutions by the HDZ should not be addressed by striking at the political system, but rather in accordance with democratic procedures, meaning that Milanovic’s announcement of participating in the parliamentary election race should entail his resignation from the position of president.

They assess that Milanovic’s decision regarding candidacy has created a state of unprecedented legal uncertainty, and therefore they urge the Constitutional Court to comment as soon as possible.