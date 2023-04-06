Government cedes land for construction of football camp in Velika Gorica

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic met on Thursday with a delegation of the Croatian Football Federation (HNS), headed by President Marijan Kustic and national coach Zlatko Dalic, the Prime Minister's office has reported.
They discussed the planned construction of a football camp in Velika Gorica, which is important for the Croatian national team and the development of football. The government will support this project and cede state land, once again pointing out that they are proud of the successes of the Croatian national football team, which is at the top of world football.
The meeting was also used to agree on further activities related to investments in stadiums and sports venues of national importance, for which the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Croatian Olympic Committee, HNS and other federations are preparing co-financing criteria, according to the government’s brief tweet on Twitter.