Government decides electricity, gas prices to go up 10%

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL/ilustracija

In the seventh package of measures to protect households and businesses from rising prices, the government has allocated nearly €248 million, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday, adding that electricity and gas subsidies will continue but their prices will go up 10% over the next six months.

The priorities of the measures are maintaining low energy prices and protecting the most vulnerable groups of citizens, Plenkovic said at a cabinet session, noting that the package was agreed upon with coalition partners and presented to social partners.

Regarding electricity, Plenkovic said the new package will continue to subsidise households, businesses, and others. However, as EU countries are gradually moving away from interventionist policies and support for households and businesses, electricity prices will rise by 10% over six months.

In November, electricity bills will increase by 6.5%, with the remainder of the increase occurring at the beginning of next year.

For average household consumption, without government measures, the annual electricity cost would be €584, but with the measures, it is reduced to €482, Plenkovic said.

Gas prices will also rise by 10% over six months. Without government measures, the average household gas cost would be €680 annually, but with the measures, it will be €595, he added.

For the public non-profit sector and small businesses, the regime and model remain the same as in the spring package of measures.

For heating energy, the subsidy for an average 60-square-metre flat is €62, considering that the average annual cost without the subsidy is €377, and with the subsidy, it is €315.

The second part of the government’s package is aimed at the most vulnerable social groups. This includes compensation for vulnerable energy consumers, covering 88,500 people. The total monthly allowance is €70, provided in the form of a voucher.

There is also compensation for mitigating the increase in energy costs for social service providers, ranging from 70 to 540 euros per month.

One-time pensioner allowance

The government has also introduced a ninth round of one-time support for pensioners whose pensions are up to €840, covering 760,000 individuals.

Pensioners with pensions up to €350 will receive €160, those with pensions between 350 and 500 euros will receive €120, those with pensions between 500 and 650 euros will receive €80, and those with pensions between 650 and 840 euros will receive €60.

For students, €4.5 million has been set aside to subsidise meals, and a one-time support of €100 is allocated for 13,000 unemployed war veterans.