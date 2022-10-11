Government spokesman: New stadium will be built in Zagreb

Share:







Source: N1 / T.G.

The state, together with other stakeholders, will launch a project to build a new stadium in Zagreb, government spokesman Marko Milic announced on Monday, adding that investments will be made in other sports facilities across the country as well.

Ministers of finance and sports are working on defining an investment model for the construction of a stadium in Zagreb which will be used by the national football team and the Zagreb football club Dinamo, MIlic said, speaking in an interview with the HRT public broadcaster.

Croatia deserves a network of modern stadiums that will be built in the medium and short run in partnership of all stakeholders so that we can apply to host various European competitions, said Milic.

Zeljko Matijasec from the Office of the Zagreb Mayor said that the city administration had intensified talks about the construction of a stadium in the city’s Maksimir district with all relevant stakeholders, including the Zagreb Archdiocese, to resolve outstanding property-rights relations concerning the land where the existing city stadium is located.