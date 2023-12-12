Greece: Another 10 Croatian fans released from custody

Podijeli :

N1/Ana Raić

An additional 10 Dinamo Zagreb fans were released from custody in Greece on Monday and the total number of Croatian fans released has climbed to 40, the Athens News Agency (ANA) reported on Monday.

Greek authorities last Friday released 30 Croatian nationals who were among 105 Croatians detained in Greece since August for involvement in violent clashes with supporters of the AEK Athens football club in which one AEK supporter was killed.

The Croatians released on Monday were released under the same conditions as the 30 fans released on Friday.

They were banned from entering Greece to attend sport events and had to post €1,000 bail.

Greek media previously reported that 95 requests for release had been submitted.