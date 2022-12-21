Green Action NGO claims plainclothes police illegally broke into their premises

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The Green Action NGO said on Wednesday that plainclothes police officers illegally entered their premises on Monday, without any identification or a warrant, looking for "migrants and people of poorer financial status," which, the NGO said, was unacceptable, so an investigation will be requested.

The illegal entry of police officers into the premises of the Green Action is completely unacceptable and represents a gross overstepping of police authority, the NGO’s head Luka Tomac told a press conference, where representatives of the Center for Peace Studies and the GONG NGO supported the Green Action.

The three organisations will request an investigation from the competent institutions.

Tomac said that more than five men entered the NGO’s premises on Monday.

Their colleague there did not know they were crime police officers because they wore thick jackets and looked serious and harsh.

They were arrogant, yelled, and intimidated him, and only later, after our colleague said he would call the police, one of them took out his badge and hid it, Tomac said.

The police arrived at our call, they talked to the group of men outside, but did not explain what those men were doing in our yard for more than an hour, Tomac said. He underscored that only when he called the police later, they informed him that those had been crime police, but without revealing their intent and reason for their actions.

GONG executive director Oriana Ivkovic-Novokmet said that the police have to work in line with their powers, but that by intimidating activists and associations, “an atmosphere of fear and hostility towards civil action” is being created.

“It is inadmissible for the police to enter the premises of an association, or any other citizen for that matter, in this way without any authorisation,” she asserted.