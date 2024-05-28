Sven Miskovic appointed acting head of the USKOK

Podijeli :

N1 / Ana Raić

State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic appointed Sven Miskovic as acting head of the Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) on Tuesday.

Miskovic is known to the public as the prosecutor in the case of former football mogul Zdravko Mamic.

Speaking to the press, Miskovic said his appointment was a great honour and a privilege: “We will continue our cooperation in current and future cases.”

According to unofficial reports, Miskovic will remain in charge of the Mamic case. His current position will be taken over by Petra Parlov, who will become the head of the prosecutor’s office, while Kresimir Ostrogonac will remain the first deputy.

After taking office on Monday, Turudic announced upcoming talks with the USKOK, the district and city prosecutors’ offices and the Minister of Justice.

Even before taking office, he announced that one of his priorities would be to find a new director within the State Attorney’s office for the USKOK, which has been headed by Zeljka Mostecak since the resignation of Vanja Marusic in April 2023.

Speaking about the USKOK on Monday, Turudic said that his goal was to bring the USKOK and the State Attorney’s Office closer together because this is important for the work of both institutions. He added that USKOK should handle a much smaller number of cases and that many cases could be handled by lower prosecutor’s offices.