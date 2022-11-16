Grlic-Radman: Croatia stands in solidarity with Poland

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

"Croatia stands in solidarity with Poland," Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said after international media outlets reported on Tuesday evening that two Russian missiles struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border, killing two people.

“Croatia stands in solidarity with this member of the European Union and NATO. Poland is our ally,” Minister Grlic-Radman said in the Croatian Parliament.

Grlic-Radman also informed MPs that he had extended condolences to his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau. He made these statements during a debate on Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s report on the European Council’s meetings held in May, June, and October.

MP Davor-Ivo Stier (HDZ) said he considered the situation “serious” after the two missiles fell in Poland, and MP Bojan Glavasevic (Green-Left Bloc) expressed solidarity and condolences over the casualties in Ukraine and Poland. Glavasevic also called for de-escalating the situation.

“It is important not to stir panic among the population. We can understand apprehension, but it is important to stay level-headed,” Glavasevic said.

MP Domagoj Hajdukovic (Social Democrats) also expressed condolences over the two deaths in Poland and conveyed his support to Ukraine. “This is a very serious situation, and this is a some kind of attack on a member of NATO,” Hajdukovic said.

Two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, Polish media reported.

The Polish government raised its army’s level of readiness after Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, called an emergency meeting of the country’s top national security and defense officials due to a “crisis situation”, according to government spokesman Piotr Mueller.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident, which marks the first time a NATO country has been directly struck during the almost nine-month conflict, remain unclear. It is not known who fired the missile, or where it was fired from, though the Polish Foreign Ministry has described it as “Russian-made,” CNN reported.