Health Minister Vili Beros arrested in corruption investigation

Podijeli :

N1/Ivan Hrstić

On Friday morning, police led by Police Office for the Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (PNUSKOK) launched a large-scale operation in which investigators searched several locations, including the home of Health Minister Vili Beros.

According to information from investigative circles, high-ranking doctors, including hospital directors, are also under observation alongside the minister.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed Vili Beros from his ministerial post and temporarily appointed State Secretary Dr Irena Hrstic as head of the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed. The government has announced a press conference to explain the situation in more detail.

Among the suspects is the head of the Department of Neurosurgery at KB Sestre Milosrdnice, Prof Dr Kresimir Rotim. According to reports, the investigation is focussing on the questionable procurement of double microscopes for neurosurgery, which were allegedly overpriced.

Investigation targets several people

Office for Combating Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) stated that the arrests and urgent investigative measures are the result of months of investigation.

The investigation targets several people suspected of corruption. Searches were carried out in Zagreb and Skradin. Further action will be decided after the suspects have been questioned.

This operation has triggered numerous reactions in political circles and raised further questions about the state of the health system and the responsibility of senior officials. The public prosecutor’s office has announced a press conference to provide the public with further information on the case.