Heavy snow and wind cause traffic chaos in Croatia, roads remain closed

Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL/ILUSTRACIJA

All roads connecting Croatia's mainland with the Adriatic coast remained closed on Monday morning because of heavy snow and strong winds that sparked traffic chaos in the country.

The sudden spell of wintry weather in Croatia this weekend came after days of unseasonably warm weather.

Columns of cars formed on the roads leading towards the coast. Authorities have opened reception centres for drivers stranded on the snowbound roads.

The reception centre in Gracac, a town in the central Lika region, took in 80 people.

Local media reported that many people remained stuck in their cars far from the reception centres, which they only would be able to reach on foot.

Bad weather also halted ferry lines linking the mainland with the islands.