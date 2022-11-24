Hina: Government ‘defines obligation to share passenger info in air traffic’

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

In the future, the obligation to share data on passengers in air traffic to the relevant bodies will, in addition to carriers on commercial flights, also include those on private ones, but the obligation will not apply on state flights and aircraft used for military, police or customs purposes.

This is proposed by the government in the amendments to the Act on the Transfer and Processing of Air Passenger Data for the Purpose of Prevention, Detection, Research and Conduct of Criminal Procedures for Terrorist Crimes and Other Serious Crimes (EU), which it sent to the parliamentary procedure on Thursday.

This law entered into force in 2018, and in order to improve its application, the area of ​​its application is more clearly defined, i.e. it will not apply to flights of air carriers whose departure and destination are in Croatia, said Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic.

Amendments to the law expand the range of airlines to which the obligation to share data on air passengers to the competent passenger information unit applies, and it will exist not only on commercial flights but also on private flights, and certain categories of flights are exempted, such as government aircraft and other aircraft used for military, police or customs purposes.

The delivery of data on passengers and business entities that are not carriers but provide services related to travel and flight reservations is also prescribed, with the stipulation that this does not include the obligation to collect or store additional data, nor are passengers required to provide additional data than those otherwise required and already given to travel organizers, Bozinovic said.

Data on passengers and crew will need to be submitted to the information unit by electronic means that guarantees a certain level of security.

“There is also an obligation for airlines to notify the information unit immediately when any changes are made before or during the journey to the planned destination, which occurred as a result of the flight being redirected to another destination or as a result of an unplanned landing,” the minister added.