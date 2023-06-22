Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban arrives in Bosnia for official visit

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Marton Monus/File Photo

Bosnia’s Council of Ministers Chair Borjana Kristo is meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, in Sarajevo on Thursday, who arrived on an official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina. Meetings are also planned with BiH Presidency members, Rederatio (FBiH) entity Prime Minister Nermin Niksiv, and for tomorrow Orban is planning to meet with Republika Srpska (RS) political representatives in Banja Luka.

Orban was welcomed at 9 am, and statements to the media are planned for around 10:30 am. This is followed by a meeting with members of the BiH Presidency and the FBiH Prime Minister, as well as representatives of the BiH House of Representatives and the House of Peoples.

On June 15, Milorad Dodik, the RS President announced that Orban would spend the night in Banja Luka and the next day hold meetings with the political representatives of that entity.