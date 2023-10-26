INA puts first gas well into production in Egypt

Podijeli :

Shutterstock/ilustracija

Croatia's oil and gas group INA reported on Thursday that a gas well in Egypt, in which INA discovered commercial amounts of gas on the East Damanhur block in the Nile Delta in late 2022 , was put into production.

“After the commercial discovery of gas on the East Damanhur block in the Nile Delta at the end of 2022, the gas well was promptly connected to the production infrastructure of the nearby Disouq field and put into production on 26 September 2023,” says INA.

The company’s share of initial production is approximately 200 boe per day.

INA recalls that it “entered the East Damanhur concession in 2021 as a 20% participating interest, with operator Wintershall Dea and partner Cheiron Energy, completing exploration activities this year.”

“Egypt is INA’s key foreign market when it comes to oil and gas exploration and production, where we have been present for a long time. That is why we are particularly proud of this project, because it is the first time we are producing gas in Egypt” the President of the Management Board Zsuzsanna Ortutay was quoted as saying.

In recent years, INA has increased its investments in Egypt, where it is as a respectable partner, with an average production of 1,737 boe per day and EUR 53.8 mn investment since 2020.