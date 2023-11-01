Increased costs push up prices of flowers for All Saints’ Day

Podijeli :

The prices of flowers and flower arrangements, which citizens lay at the graves of their loved ones on All Saints' Day, have risen between 20 and 30% compared with last year, and experts explain that this is due to an increase in input costs, such as fuel, seeds or transport.

Florists, like other craftsmen, are faced with a number of factors that affect their business — rising input costs, shortage of workers and unfair competition, which particularly affects floristry, says the Croatian Chamber of Trades and Crafts (HOK).

By capping electricity prices, they said, the government has shown that it listens to the problems of craftsmen, but energy is not the only factor affecting business costs.

They pointed out that the purchase prices of flowers and raw materials, transport costs, labour costs had increased considerably, and the industry is adversely impacted by climate change, that is, more frequent extreme weather conditions, all of which has an effect on the final price of flower arrangements.

The HOK also recalled the amendments to the Trade Act, which they think has the biggest effect on the craftsmen who generate the most turnover on Sundays and holidays.

Therefore, the HOK welcomed the government’s decision to declare All Saints’ Day a fair day at the level of Croatia.

According to data from the Ministry of Economy, there were 795 active craft businesses with a registered activity of retail trade in flowers, seedlings, seeds, and fertilisers, including 245 craft businesses for which this was their main activity.

According to the national statistical office (DZS), 210 hectares were used for the production of flowers and ornamental plants in 2022.

As for flower production in the system of subsidies, according to the Paying Agency for Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development, 485 agricultural entities in Croatia produce flowers.

Data from the Croatian Chamber of Commerce (HGK) show that in the first seven months of 2023, cut flowers, fresh and dried, were imported in the value of €10.3 million, which is an increase of 24% compared to the same period last year, while exports amounted to €486,300, down 0.5% on the year.