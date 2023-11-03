Interliber book fair to take place on 7-12 November

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Trnava University/Unsplash

The Interliber international book fair, the largest book show in Croatia, will take place at Zagreb's Trade Fair Centre from 7 to 12 November, featuring over 300 book publishers from 13 countries, the organisers announced at a press conference on Friday.

The fair will include over 200 hours of professional programme, workshops for children and young people, quizzes, film screenings and concerts.

Indian diplomat and writer Vikas Swarup, whose debut novel “Q&A” was made into the award-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire”, was a guest at the press conference, accompanied by Indian Ambassador Raj Kumar Srivastava. He will present his works on 7 November.

Interliber takes place under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Media and the Mayor of Zagreb, and the media partner is the HRT public broadcasting service.

Admission and parking will be free.