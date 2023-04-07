Istria expects 55,000 tourists and 180,000 overnights for Easter

Podijeli :

Gerald Thurner / Pixabay / Ilustracija

Istria expects to see approximately 55,000 tourists and about 180,000 overnights during the Easter holidays, the Istria County Tourist Board said, adding that the majority of guests are expected from Germany, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia.

The realisation of these expectations will largely depend on the weather, but according to the announcements, the upcoming Easter holidays should be very good.

Accordingly, almost 60 hotels will be opened on the Istrian peninsula during the Easter holidays. In addition, the best campsites, as well as villas and apartments on the coast and in the interior of Istria, will open their doors to visitors.

Among the destinations, the largest numbers of tourists are expected in Rovinj, Porec, Umag and Pula.

“In the first three months of this year, 175,000 arrivals and 575,000 overnight stays were recorded,” says the director of the Istrian Tourist Board, Denis Ivosevic, who highlights the growth of physical tourist indicators in January and February, which are 18 percent better than last year, which was record breaking.