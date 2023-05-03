Journalists’ Union marking World Press Freedom Day

Podijeli :

Nataša Vidaković / N1

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the Croatian Journalists' Union (SNH) calls on journalists to stop working for five minutes on Wednesday to send the message that they want freedom, security and better working conditions.

The symbolic protest will start at 11.55 a.m. and the SNH calls on journalists to stop working until noon, and for SNH representatives or heads of Croatian Journalists’ Association (HND) branches in their media outlets to read a statement by the SNH on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Journalists working for radio and television stations are urged to stop their programmes for five minutes and broadcast an edited SNH statement.

The SNH underlines in its statement that journalists, whose daily job is to mediate between the public and power centres so that citizens can obtain timely, complete and objective information on decisions those power centres are preparing as well as those they are concealing, are the ones most aware of the importance of the right to an opinion and expression as a fundamental freedom of every individual and nation and a symbol of true democracy.

World Press Freedom Day provides an opportunity to take a closer look at journalists’ work conditions because despite expressions of support for the freedom of expression and media freedom, pressure on them has been growing, the SNH says.

Surveys conducted by international journalists’ associations reveal a discouraging state of journalists’ physical and mental health, caused by excessive workload and external pressure due to articles that influential individuals do not like, the SNH says, citing in that context stress, anxiety, depression, mobbing and the burnout syndrome, as well as cases of PTSD, notably among reporters covering tragic events and war conflicts.

One of the more recent forms of pressure are strategic lawsuits against public participation, launched against reporters to intimidate and discourage them from doing their job with long-lasting proceedings with high claims for damages.

“Behind the seemingly glamorous facade of journalistic work, there is a lot of stressful work, pressure by editorial boards and power-wielders outside media outlets, intimidation with unfounded SLAPP lawsuits, as well as threats by various cowards on social networks,” says SNH leader Maja Sever.