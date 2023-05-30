Kosovo Serbs clash with KFOR, reporter injured in riots

Podijeli :

Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

Kosovo Serbs clashed with KFOR troops in the northern town of Zvecan on Monday afternoon, local media reported.

The crowd threw stones and bottles at the troops in riot gear who responded with flash bangs and tear gas. The media reported injuries on both sides. A reporter for the Serbian state TV (RTS) said shots were also heard.

Local Serbs clashed with the Kosovo police on Friday when Albanian mayors, elected in local elections boycotted by the Serbs, tried to force their way into the municipal administration buildings in Zvecan, Leposavic and other majority Serb municipalities.

The KoSSev news portal said that at least two people were wounded in the clash.

Reporter injured, TV crew’s car burned in north Kosovo

A reporter was injured and a TV crew’s car torched during Monday’s rioting in the north Kosovo towns of Zvecan and Zubin Potok.

The Tanjug news agency said that its reporter was injured when a flash bang exploded at his feet. He suffered bruises and cuts in the legs, it said.

The Safe Journalists organization said that the car of a TV1 news crew was torched in the town of Zubin Potok. It did not report any injuries among the TV crew.

According to Safe Journalists, seven incidents in which journalists and media crew members were injured were reported in the rioting in the north of Kosovo.