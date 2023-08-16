Malenica: Milanović’s claims are not helping Croats arrested in Greece

Podijeli :

Zeljko Hladika / PIXSELL

Justice Minister Ivan Malenica said on Wednesday that rather than helping, President Zoran Milanović's statements about the arrest of Croatian football supporters in Greece were more of a hindrance.

“From the very start, we have been providing consular as well as legal assistance to the Croatian citizens. We have also been undertaking certain activities that may not be publicly visible, talking with our colleagues in Greece, and will do so also in the future. I think one should respect the Greek authorities, their independent judiciary, which should establish all the elements of the event,” Malenica said on Nova TV.

He was referring to the president’s claims that the Croatian supporters are imprisoned in Greece as if there was a war, that they are treated badly, and that the way the Greek authorities are dealing with them has nothing to do with the law, democracy or respect for human rights.

Malenica also said the consular service contacted the warden of a Greek prison where one arrested Croat was threatened. He said the Greek foreign minister informed him the consular service had contacted the relevant prison wardens and solved the situation “regarding the transfer of our citizens.”

As for the safety of the imprisoned Croatians, Malenica said he and Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman had been in touch with their Greek counterparts from the start. “We are underlining not only the right to a fair trial but also to safety in the prison system.”

“Our citizens have been transferred to 21 penitentiaries in total,” Malenica said, adding that the consular service is at their disposal. The ministry will increase its manpower and a call centre has been established for the imprisoned Croatians’ families, he added.

Asked about the possibility of the proceedings being referred to Croatia, Malenica said it was too early to discuss that. “That’s certainly an option. However, it is Greece that can ask Croatia to take over the criminal prosecution,” he added.

Malenica also said the Croatian Embassy in Greece requested information on criminal records for 47 Croatian citizens and that none of them had a record. He added that he had no information about ten Croatian citizens whose whereabouts are unknown.