Milanovic extends Kurban Bayram greetings

Nel Pavletić/Pixsell/Ilustracija

President Zoran Milanovic extended his greetings to Croatian citizens of the Islamic faith on the occasion of Kurban Bayram.

“This holiday of sacrifice, mercy, and benevolence is dedicated to values that are fundamental to human society and that we all share,” the president said.

The Islamic community in Croatia, through its activities and presence, makes the entire Croatian society more diverse and open, which is a particularly important contribution to any society, Milanović said.

“Confident that it will continue to be an example of mutual respect and cooperation, I wish the members of the Islamic community in Croatia a peaceful and joyful holiday of Kurban Bayram.”