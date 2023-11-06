Minister Butkovic expects economic growth of 2.8% in 2023

Podijeli :

N1/Ivan Hrstić

Transport Minister Oleg Butkovic, who is also the deputy prime minister in charge of economic affairs, said on Monday that he expects Croatia's economy to expand by 2.8% in 2023.

Asked by the press in Rijeka about economic trends and a recession appearing in some economies, Butkovic said that Croatia is not an island, however, a recession has not appeared in the country, and inflation is waning, while the measures taken by the government are producing effects, which is why he expects a GDP growth of 2.8% this year.

Butkovic does not believe that inflation will be on the upswing.

The government will make timely decisions and use all the available mechanisms, he added.

He said he does not think that GDP growth in Croatia was “pumped” by a growing inflation, and noted that the tourist season was great, and that the investment cycle is currently gaining momentum, consumption is rising and as a result, the country’s GDP is on the rise.