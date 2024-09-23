Ministry of Defence ready to reintroduce conscription, says Anusic

Podijeli :

The Ministry of Defence has met all the requirements for the reintroduction of conscription at the beginning of 2025, but a political decision is still needed, which will be made in Parliament in consultation with the Prime Minister and the President, Minister Ivan Anusic said in Bjelovar on Monday.

The instructors are ready and there are three locations prepared to accommodate the conscripts, he added.

“In concrete terms, the potential is 17,000 to 18,000 young men per year who will turn 18 and are our future candidates for basic military training. Of course, the category of conscientious objectors remains, and a certain number of young men will probably fall into this category. Civilian military service will be organised with the local government units, under similar conditions as before 2008, when military service was suspended,” Anusic said.

In response to questions from the press, he said that the cost of basic military training is expected to be less than 5 million euros per year.