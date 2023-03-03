Montenegro: One dies in explosion in Podgorica court

Podijeli :

Srdan Kosović / Vijesti.me

A man (39) died in an explosion of a hand grenade that he activated at the entrance to the Basic Court in Podgorica, Montenegro, the Vijesti daily has learned.

The daily reported that four people were wounded, adding that the police and medical teams are on the scene.

Initial police findings suggest that a person activated a hand grenade at the court’s entrance, reported the Montenegrin state TV (RTCG).

According to RTCG, there was a large number of people inside the court building at the time of the explosion.