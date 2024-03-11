More than two thirds of eight-year-old children in Croatia are overweight

Podijeli :

FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP

More than 36% of eight-year-olds are overweight or obese. The problem is more pronounced among boys than girls and is most widespread in the Pannonian region. This is according to research results presented on Monday at the Croatian Institute of Public Health.

According to the CroCOSI survey, which was conducted for the third time in 2021/2022, 36.1% of eight-year-olds are overweight or obese. Like other European countries, Croatia has not been able to stop the rise in childhood obesity, as emphasised at the presentation.

The prevalence of this major public health problem continues to increase, said epidemiologist Sanja Music-Milanovic, who is leading the study “European Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative, Croatia 2021/2022 (CroCOSI)” organised by the European Office of the World Health Organisation.

In the first CroCOSI survey in 2015/2016, the prevalence of obesity in eight-year-olds was found to be 34.9%, while in 2018/2019 it was 35%.

“The fact that one in three children has a problem with overweight or obesity is a major public health challenge. These children have an increased risk of having the same problem in adulthood, which consequently means a greater risk of developing chronic non-communicable diseases, and all this increases the expected burden on the health system,” warned Music-Milanovic.

Comparing the results by region, the lowest percentage of overweight and obese children was found in the city of Zagreb at 28.6%, while the highest percentage was recorded in the Pannonian region at 38.9%. One in five children in this region is obese, according to the study.

A higher incidence of obesity was found in families with a lower socio-economic status. The results of the study show that parents do not recognise excessive body weight and obesity in children to the extent that they are actually present in children, and that they are also poorly recognised in primary care and conventional medicine.

Music-Milanovic emphasised that overweight and obesity can be prevented and that it is necessary to invest in maintaining health from an early age.