MPs praise work of outgoing ombusdwoman for persons with disabilities

The work of the first Croatian ombduswoman for persons with disabilities, Anka Slonjsak, was on Tuesday commended by both the ruling and Opposition MPs during a discussion on her request to be relieved of duty due to her deteriorating health condition.

Slonjsak, born in 1973, was first appointed Ombudswoman for Persons with Disabilities in mid-2008. She was reappointed in October 2016 for her second eight-year term.

Recently, she requested to be relieved of her duty a year before the expiry of her term, citing health reasons.

Discussing this motion, parliamentary deputies today praised Slonjsak for raising the visibility of people with disabilities in the Croatian society and for being their staunch advocate.

The government has proposed that Slonjsak should step down on 30 September.