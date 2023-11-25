MPs submit 468 amendments to draft 2024 state budget

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

As many as 468 amendments, 33 more than last year, have been submitted by MPs to the draft 2024 state budget, with only five submitted by the majority.

The Bridge party submitted the highest number of amendments, 160, followed by the Social Democratic Party with over 100.

The opposition is repeating some of the amendments it submitted to the 2023 state budget and its revisions, which were rejected, and some of the amendments by the ruling majority and the opposition overlap.

MPs will debate the amendments on Tuesday and vote on them on Thursday.