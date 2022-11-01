MPs to vote on the revised 2022 budget on Friday

Share:







MPs will vote on the revised 2022 budget on Friday, after discussing about 100 amendments submitted to the draft on Wednesday, state agency Hina said on Tuesday.

Most of the amendments have been submitted by the opposition populist Most party, which controls eight MPs in the 151-seat assembly, and which wanted more funding for infrastructure projects, programs preventing youth violence, school transport, and for parents of children with disabilities.

They also suggested another 100 million kuna to be earmarked for electricity vouchers for households which use more than 2,500 kWh. A similar amendment has been submitted by MP Katarina Peovic of the left-wing Workers’ Front, who called for 100 million kuna in vouchers for consumers who are at risk of poverty.

MP Boska Ban-Vlahek (SDP) submitted a number of amendments for projects in her native Medjimurje County in northern Croatia.

The revised 2022 budget projects increased revenues, to reach 171.8 billion kuna, up by 758.2 million from the original version, while spending is expected to remain the same, at 184.7 billion kuna. The deficit is forecast at 12.9 billion kuna, or 2.8 percent of Croatia’s GDP.

The vote is expected to pass with no problems.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)