N1 journalists on the shortlist for the Journalist of the Year Award

Two journalists from the N1 television channel - Ivana Dragicevic and Domagoj Novokmet - are among the four finalists for the Croatian Journalists' Association's (CJA) Journalist of the Year Award, for which a total of 86 applications were received.

The other finalists are Dora Krsul (Telegram) and Hrvoje Simicevic (Novosti). The prizes will be presented on 3 May, World Press Freedom Day, at a ceremony in the Journalist’ Building in Zagreb.

The candidates will compete in nine categories: For written, television, radio, internet and investigative journalism, for the best newspaper photography and videography, for lifetime achievement and for the Journalist of the Year award – which is determined by all CJA members

Eight applications were received for this category, from which the evaluation committee nominated four finalists, namely the journalists from the N1 television channel Ivana Dragicevic and Domagoj Novokmet, the journalist from the news site Telegram Dora Krsul and the journalist from the Novosti portal Hrvoje Simicevic.

Nine nominations were received for the “Marija Juric Zagorka” award in the written journalism category, 16 for television journalism, 11 for internet journalism and 12 for radio journalism.

There were eight nominations for the “Jasna Babic” award for investigative journalism, 11 photojournalists for the “Niksa Antonini” award for the best news photography and six cameramen for the “Zarko Kaic” award for the best camera work.

There were five candidates for the “Otokar Kersovani” award for lifetime achievement.

The names of the winners of all awards will be published on the CJA website hnd.hr on 3 May during the awards ceremony, which will be broacasted live on the Facebook page of the Croatian Journalists’ Association from 6 pm.