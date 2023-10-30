N1: Nine years by your side

Podijeli :

N1

On this day, nine years ago, N1 first started airing its television program and launched its website.

For nine years we have been working to inform you truthfully and faithfully, to provide you with relevant, but above all, accurate information, in a timely manner.

The time behind us has proved that we have strived to show you what others do not dare, to point a finger at lies, fraud and abuse.

We have tried to be the first at the scene of events, to inform you impartially and reveal your problems so that the authorities could react and solve them.

Our reporters always went where the news was happening, we asked everything we believed was important.

Needless to say, because of this, we were often labeled enemies of the state, CIA agents, domestic traitors. This has not swayed us and we never wanted to give in to pressure and manipulations.

We would have never managed any of this had it not been for the people fully dedicated to their work, whether they be journalists, cameramen, editors, producers, technicians…

We are entering the tenth year of operation in these turbulent times, set on maintaining and advancing the quality of our journalism.

We are determined to reach as many people as possible, despite the authorities’ many attempts to limit our visibility. Although we cannot influence some communication channels, we will expand our reach and influence on all online platforms.

Thank you for being with us and for trusting us. We are here so you can learn the truth, still without compromise.