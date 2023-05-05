NBA’s Luka Doncic offers to pay for funerals and counseling for shooting victims

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

NBA star Luka Doncic has offered to pay for the funerals and grief counseling for the victims of the Belgrade school shooting which left nine dead and eight wounded, ESPN reported on Thursday quoting a spokesman for the Dallas Mavericks player’s foundation.

“Doncic reached out to make a commitment for short-term aid after the mass shooting and plans to be part of whatever long-term assistance arises from the violence Wednesday at the Vladislav Ribnikar school,” ESPN said adding that Doncic, who has family in Serbia, expects other players with roots in the Western Balkans to help in the tragedy’s aftermath.

„I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,“ Doncic said in a statement. „My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy,” he added.

„Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School. I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available,” Doncic said.